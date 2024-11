Ingram will defend the road net Saturday against the Golden Knights, according to Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.

Ingram is coming off a 30-save performance in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Calgary. He has a 5-2-2 record with a 3.53 GAA and an .880 save percentage through nine outings this season. Vegas sits second in the league with 4.55 goals per game in 2024-25.