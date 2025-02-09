Connor Ingram News: Starting in Washington
Ingram will guard the road goal versus the Capitals on Sunday, according to Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune.
Ingram will get the second half of Utah's back-to-back after Karel Vejmelka played in Saturday's 7-3 loss to Carolina. The 27-year-old Ingram is coming off a 20-save effort in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Columbus. He has a 9-7-4 record with a 3.16 GAA and an .885 save percentage through 20 appearances this season. Washington sits second in the league with 3.56 goals per game in 2024-25.
