Connor Ingram headshot

Connor Ingram News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Ingram will patrol the home crease against St. Louis on Sunday, according to Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports.

Ingram is coming off a 26-save effort in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Pittsburgh. He has posted a record of 8-6-4 with a 3.31 GAA and an .881 save percentage through 18 appearances this season. St. Louis sits 27th in the league with 2.69 goals per game in 2024-25.

