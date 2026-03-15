Connor Ingram News: Steady in win

Ingram stopped 26 of 27 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

Ingram limited the damage to a Fedor Svechkov goal in the third period. With just eight goals allowed over his last four contests, Ingram has settled in at a better level and has taken the reins as the Oilers' top goalie over Tristan Jarry. The 28-year-old Ingram improved to 10-6-2 on the year with a 2.70 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 21 appearances. The Oilers' next game is Tuesday at home versus the Sharks.