Connor Ingram News: Steady in win
Ingram stopped 26 of 27 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Predators.
Ingram limited the damage to a Fedor Svechkov goal in the third period. With just eight goals allowed over his last four contests, Ingram has settled in at a better level and has taken the reins as the Oilers' top goalie over Tristan Jarry. The 28-year-old Ingram improved to 10-6-2 on the year with a 2.70 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 21 appearances. The Oilers' next game is Tuesday at home versus the Sharks.
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