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Connor Ingram News: Stops 30 shots in SO loss Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Ingram stopped 30 of 31 shots in Monday's shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Ingram might be ending the season on a sour note from a record perspective, as he's won just one of his last three starts, but he isn't the one to blame for that record. Ingram has posted a 1.48 GAA and an excellent .935 save percentage over that stretch, so he remains a strong fantasy option in most formats. The Oilers will play their final game of the regular season Thursday at home against Vancouver.

Connor Ingram
Edmonton Oilers
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