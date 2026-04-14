Connor Ingram News: Stops 30 shots in SO loss Monday
Ingram stopped 30 of 31 shots in Monday's shootout loss to the Avalanche.
Ingram might be ending the season on a sour note from a record perspective, as he's won just one of his last three starts, but he isn't the one to blame for that record. Ingram has posted a 1.48 GAA and an excellent .935 save percentage over that stretch, so he remains a strong fantasy option in most formats. The Oilers will play their final game of the regular season Thursday at home against Vancouver.
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