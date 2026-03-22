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Connor Ingram News: Takes loss versus Lightning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Ingram allowed four goals on 26 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

The Lightning's top player continued their march through the Pacific Division, and Ingram was no match to stop them. He has the distinction of giving up the first shorthanded goal of Nikita Kucherov's career. Ingram has allowed four goals in each of his last two games, both losses, and he's down to 11-8-2 with a 2.83 GAA and an .890 save percentage over 24 appearances. The Oilers' next game is in Utah on Tuesday.

Connor Ingram
Edmonton Oilers
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