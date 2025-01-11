Connor Ingram News: Tending twine Saturday

Ingram will patrol the home crease against the Islanders on Saturday, per Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune.

Ingram was the backup goalie behind Karel Vejmelka in Friday's 2-1 win over San Jose after missing 22 games. He was out due to an upper-body injury and to grieve following the death of his mother. Ingram has a 6-4-3 record with a 3.61 GAA and an .871 save percentage this season. The Islanders rank 26th in the league with 2.68 goals per game in 2024-25.