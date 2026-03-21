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Connor Ingram News: Tending twine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Ingram will guard the home cage versus Tampa Bay on Saturday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Ingram will start his fifth straight game, as he has taken over the No. 1 duties from Tristan Jarry. Ingram is 11-7-2 with a 2.77 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 23 appearances this season. The Lightning are second in NHL scoring, generating 3.57 goals per game, but they have been slumping of late, losing six of their last 10 contests.

Connor Ingram
Edmonton Oilers
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