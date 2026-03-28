Connor Ingram News: Two wins in a row
Ingram made 29 saves in a 4-2 win over the Ducks on Saturday.
Ingram made some great saves, and the team played well in front of him. He has won twice this week. Ingram beat the Golden Knights on Thursday night and now the Ducks. His battery mate Tristan Jarry has struggled in Edmonton but had a rare win Tuesday, too. Ingram appears to have the inside track on the blue paint right now, so he may help your playoff run.
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