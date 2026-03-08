Connor Ingram News: Will try luck in Vegas
Ingram will start Sunday's contest against the Golden Knights.
Ingram got the last game off against the Hurricanes after two rough starts in a row, but he gets back on the saddle Sunday against the Golden Knights. With the Oilers this season, the 28-year-old has an 8-6-1 record with a 2.83 GAA and an .890 save percentage. He'll attempt to rebound from nine combined goals against in his last two appearances against a Golden Knights squad that has lost of four of their last five games.
