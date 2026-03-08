Connor Ingram headshot

Connor Ingram News: Will try luck in Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Ingram will start Sunday's contest against the Golden Knights.

Ingram got the last game off against the Hurricanes after two rough starts in a row, but he gets back on the saddle Sunday against the Golden Knights. With the Oilers this season, the 28-year-old has an 8-6-1 record with a 2.83 GAA and an .890 save percentage. He'll attempt to rebound from nine combined goals against in his last two appearances against a Golden Knights squad that has lost of four of their last five games.

Connor Ingram
Edmonton Oilers
