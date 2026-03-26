Connor Ingram headshot

Connor Ingram News: Wins big game in overtime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Ingram stopped 26 of 29 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

The Oilers opened a two-point lead on the Golden Knights for second in the Pacific Division with this win. Ingram has started six of the last seven games for Edmonton, going 3-2-1 despite allowing at least three goals in five of his outings in that span. The 28-year-old netminder is up to 12-8-2 with a 2.83 GAA and an .891 save percentage over 25 appearances. Ingram will likely get the nod again Saturday versus the Ducks as the Oilers look to close the gap for the division lead.

Connor Ingram
Edmonton Oilers
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