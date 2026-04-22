Connor Ingram News: Yields five goals in loss
Ingram allowed five goals on 27 shots in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks in Game 2. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.
Ingram was unable to stop the Ducks' special teams -- they scored twice on the power play and once while shorthanded. With eight goals allowed on 55 shots over the first two games of this first-round series, Ingram has not been at his best. Still, the Oilers haven't shown a lot of trust in Tristan Jarry's performance, so a goaltending change isn't imminent, though the team hasn't yet revealed who will get the nod in Game 3 on Friday in Anaheim.
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