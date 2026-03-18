Connor Ingram News: Yields three goals in win

Ingram turned aside 27 of 30 shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

After allowing a goal in the first period and two in the second, Ingram kept the Sharks off the scoreboard in the third en route to the win. He now holds an 11-6-2 record, a 2.71 GAA and an .895 save percentage across 22 outings this season. Despite the small sample size, Ingram has been the Oilers' most consistent netminder this season. Since March 3, he hasn't lost in regulation, posting a 4-0-1 record, a 2.61 GAA and an .898 save percentage across six outings. He's a decent fantasy option for spot starts during the fantasy playoffs and could be back in the net during Thursday's home clash with the Panthers.