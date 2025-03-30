Fantasy Hockey
Connor Kurth News: Inks entry-level deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Kurth signed a two--year, entry-level contract with Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Kurth's first professional contract will begin in 2025-26, so he will report to AHL Syracuse on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the season. The 20-year-old forward had 18 goals and 39 points in 40 games with the University of Minnesota in 2024-25. The Lightning selected Kurth with the No. 192 pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

