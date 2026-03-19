Connor Mackey News: Called up Thursday

Mackey was recalled from AHL Hartford on Thursday.

Mackey was sent to the minors in early February, but he'll rejoin the NHL club to provide additional depth after Urho Vaakanainen (upper body) exited Wednesday's game against the Devils. Mackey hasn't yet appeared in any games for the Rangers this year, but he's recorded five goals, 10 assists and 81 PIM over 52 appearances with Hartford.