Connor Mackey headshot

Connor Mackey News: Shipped off to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Mackey was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Tuesday.

Mackey apparently is the odd man out on the Rangers' blue line after Urho Vaakanainen (upper body) was activated off injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's clash with Nashville. The 28-year-old Mackey logged two games with the Rangers so far this season, recording five PIM, one shot and four hits while averaging 16:08 of ice time.

