Connor McDavid Injury: Exits Thursday's contest

McDavid (lower body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Jets, Ryan Rishaug of TSN reports.

McDavid came off the ice ailing late in the second period, and he'll be forced to miss the rest of this game. The Oilers are suddenly in dire straits at center, as Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) was not able to play Thursday. Both of the team's top centers will be questionable heading into Saturday's home game versus the Kraken. The Oilers are sufficiently above the playoff bubble, so expect them to play it safe with McDavid's health.