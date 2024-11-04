Connor McDavid Injury: Labels self day-to-day

McDavid (ankle) told reporters he was taking things day by day and didn't rule out playing against Vancouver on Saturday, Tom Gazzola of Edmonton Sports Talk reports.

Considering Saturday's game would come well ahead of McDavid's original 2-3 week timeline, it would seem the world-class center is ahead of schedule in his recovery. Still, until McDavid takes the ice in a full-contact practice, fantasy managers may want to take a cautious approach about inserting him into their lineups. Even if he does play Saturday, McDavid's timeline effectively rules him out for at least two more games versus New Jersey and Vegas on Monday and Wednesday, respectively.