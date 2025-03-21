Fantasy Hockey
Connor McDavid Injury: Undergoing MRI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

McDavid (lower body) will undergo an MRI on Friday and will be unavailable versus Seattle on Saturday, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

McDavid is riding a 13-game point streak in which he racked up four goals and 15 assists, including six power-play points. The world-class center has already missed six games this season and will now be sidelined for a seventh. With Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) also on the shelf, the Oilers will likely move Ryan Nugent-Hopkins into the first-line center role and will need to shift Corey Perry or Viktor Arvidsson onto the No. 1 power-play unit.

