Connor McDavid Injury: Will miss next 2-3 weeks

McDavid is expected to miss 2-3 weeks due to an ankle injury, the Oilers announced Wednesday.

McDavid was injured Monday with what was initially classified as a lower-body issue. Although his timetable isn't too long in the grand scheme of things, even if he returns Nov. 14 -- which would seem to be about a best-case scenario given his timetable -- that would still cost him six games at a time when Edmonton is struggling offensively with just 2.20 goals per game. McDavid's injury will likely result in either Adam Henrique or Jeff Skinner being elevated from the third line into a top-six role. If Skinner is the one to move up, then Ryan Nugent-Hopkins would probably need to shift to center.