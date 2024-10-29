Connor McDavid Injury: Will miss Thursday's game

McDavid (lower body) returned to Edmonton for further evaluation and won't suit up Thursday in Nashville, per The Athletic.

McDavid sustained the injury on his first shift of Monday's game in Columbus. The Oilers did not provide an update on his status Tuesday, so the severity of the injury remains unknown. His earliest possible return is Sunday versus the Flames, but until the results of his tests are known, it's tough to tell when he might next take the ice.