Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Connor McDavid headshot

Connor McDavid News: Adds insurance goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

McDavid scored a goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

McDavid extended his point streak to 11 games after converting on a shot late in the third period before the Rangers' defense could close in on him. The 28-year-old has three goals and 12 assists during the streak -- Sunday's game was the first in that span that didn't see him provide a helper. The superstar is up to 25 goals, 61 assists, 183 shots on net, 38 hits and a plus-6 rating through 61 appearances.

Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now