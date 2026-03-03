Connor McDavid News: Adds two more assists

McDavid notched two power-play assists and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Senators.

McDavid extended his point streak to five games (one goal, nine assists) with this effort. He helped out on goals by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evan Bouchard, with the latter's being the game-winner. McDavid has 105 points (43 on the power play) and has reached the 70-assist mark in each of the last six campaigns. He's added 232 shots on net, 31 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 62 appearances this season.