Connor McDavid headshot

Connor McDavid News: Adds two more helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

McDavid logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks in Game 5.

McDavid was labeled a game-time decision due to an ankle injury, but there was little doubt he'd play in this contest with the Oilers' season on the line. He did his part, assisting on a pair of Leon Draisaitl tallies to help force Game 6, which is Thursday in Anaheim. McDavid is up to one goal, five helpers, 17 shots on net, five hits, two blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over five playoff outings.

Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
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