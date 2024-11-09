Fantasy Hockey
Connor McDavid News: Breaks out with three points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

McDavid scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two assists in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.

This was McDavid's first three-point effort of the campaign, coming in his 12th appearance. The 27-year-old scored a goal and assisted on a Brett Kulak tally 52 seconds apart as the Oilers ran away with the win in the third period. McDavid is now over the point-per-game mark with four goals and nine helpers this season, and he's added 36 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-4 rating. He's had a rough start to the year between a slower scoring pace and an ankle injury, but it looks like he's on the cusp of getting back to his usual level.

