Connor McDavid News: Breaks out with three points
McDavid scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two assists in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.
This was McDavid's first three-point effort of the campaign, coming in his 12th appearance. The 27-year-old scored a goal and assisted on a Brett Kulak tally 52 seconds apart as the Oilers ran away with the win in the third period. McDavid is now over the point-per-game mark with four goals and nine helpers this season, and he's added 36 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-4 rating. He's had a rough start to the year between a slower scoring pace and an ankle injury, but it looks like he's on the cusp of getting back to his usual level.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now