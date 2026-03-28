Connor McDavid News: Closing in on Mario Lemieux record

McDavid had a goal and two assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over Anaheim.

McDavid pushed his goal-scoring and point streaks to four games (five goals, four assists). He leads the NHL with 31 goals since Dec. 1, and he took back sole possession of the top spot in NHL scoring with 124 points (42 goals, 82 assists) in 74 games. McDavid (1,206 career points) is now just five points from tying Mario Lemieux (1,211) for the second-most career points before the age of 30. Wayne Gretzky holds the all-time record of 2,072. McDavid doesn't turn 30 until Jan. 13, 2027. Savor every second of McDavid's game -- we are witnessing history.