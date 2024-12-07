Connor McDavid News: Collects two points in win

McDavid scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

McDavid picked up his first goal in the last four games, though he also has six assists in that span. The 27-year-old center did his damage in the second period, scoring off a turnover before setting up Zach Hyman's tally, which was the game-winner. McDavid is up to 13 goals, 37 points, 10 power-play points, 86 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 24 outings overall.