Connor McDavid News: Contributes helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

McDavid notched an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

McDavid extended his point streak to five games (five goals, five assists) with a helper on Kasperi Kapanen's first goal as an Oiler. McDavid is up to 31 points, 79 shots on net, 16 hits, eight PIM and a plus-5 rating through 21 appearances. The 27-year-old superstar has the fewest games played this season of any top-25 scorer, and a big surge at any point in time could help him cover ground in the Art Ross race.

