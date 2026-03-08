Connor McDavid News: Deals pair of helpers
McDavid notched two assists in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.
McDavid's point streak is up to seven games, and he's earned a goal and 12 helpers in that span. The 29-year-old has often been heavy on the playmaking for his extended runs of offense. He's now at 108 points (35 goals, 73 assists) with 235 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 64 appearances this season. McDavid remains the gold standard for offense in the NHL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor McDavid See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 8Yesterday
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 63 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 36 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor McDavid See More