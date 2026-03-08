Connor McDavid headshot

Connor McDavid News: Deals pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

McDavid notched two assists in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

McDavid's point streak is up to seven games, and he's earned a goal and 12 helpers in that span. The 29-year-old has often been heavy on the playmaking for his extended runs of offense. He's now at 108 points (35 goals, 73 assists) with 235 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 64 appearances this season. McDavid remains the gold standard for offense in the NHL.

Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor McDavid See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor McDavid See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 8
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
6 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
7 days ago