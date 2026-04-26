Connor McDavid News: Deals two assists in Game 4
McDavid notched two power-play assists and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks in Game 4.
McDavid picked up four points over two games in Anaheim, but the Oilers lost both of those contests and are down 3-1 in the series. The superstar center has earned 13 shots on net, five hits and a minus-6 rating over four playoff outings this year. McDavid will likely need to put the team on his back at home in Game 5 to keep the season alive.
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