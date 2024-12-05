Connor McDavid News: Distributes four helpers in win

McDavid produced four assists, including one on the power play, and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

McDavid's five-game point streak was snapped in a 1-0 loss in Vegas on Tuesday, but he bounced back in a big way. The 27-year-old was at his playmaking best Thursday, helping out on two goals each by Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman. McDavid is up to 12 goals, 23 helpers, nine power-play points, 84 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-7 rating over 23 outings this season.