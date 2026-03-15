Connor McDavid headshot

Connor McDavid News: Distributes three apples

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

McDavid notched three assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

McDavid's first helper was on the power play, and all three assists were primaries. Since the Olympics, the superstar center has three goals and 15 helpers over 10 contests. He's now at 37 goals, 77 assists, 247 shots on net, 30 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 68 appearances this season. At his season-long scoring pace (1.68 points per game), he'd earn another 23 points over the last 14 games of the campaign, which would give him the second-highest scoring season of his career if he's able to play at that lofty level.

Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
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