Connor McDavid News: Earns 1,000th point

McDavid scored a goal on eight shots, dished an assist and added three hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

McDavid became the fourth-fastest player to 1,000 career points, scoring to reach the milestone in his 659th game. He didn't stay on the round number for long, as he set up Darnell Nurse in overtime for point No. 1,001. McDavid is all the way back after a rough October -- he has nine points over his last three contests and is up to six tallies, 19 points, 52 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-6 rating through 14 outings this season.