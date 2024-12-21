Connor McDavid News: Eight-game, 17-point scoring streak

McDavid delivered three assists in a 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks on Saturday.

McDavid has three goals and 14 assists during his eight-game point streak. The 27-year-old McDavid moved ahead of Alex Kovalev and Brian Leetch into 88th on the NHL's all-time points list (1,030). By season's end, McDavid could enter into the top 70, barring an injury. He sits sixth in the NHL with 48 points through 30 games and is even with Jack Eichel for fourth in assists (33).