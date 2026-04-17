Connor McDavid headshot

Connor McDavid News: Ends regular season in style

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

McDavid delivered four assists, including two on the power play, while taking three shots on goal and posting a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

McDavid entered this game tied with Nikita Kucherov for the NHL lead in helpers, but he didn't waste time, and he had recorded three assists by the time the first period ended, setting up each of Matt Savoie's goals. The star playmaker added his fourth and final assist on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' power-play goal in the second frame. It was a fitting end of the regular season for McDavid, who finished the campaign as the league leader in points with 138, ranking first in assists (90) and third in goals (48).

Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor McDavid See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor McDavid See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 16
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 16
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 16
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 16
Author Image
Corey Abbott
Yesterday
Fantasy Hockey Season Award Winners
NHL
Fantasy Hockey Season Award Winners
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
2 days ago
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
2 days ago
NHL Players Without a Stanley Cup Ring: The 2026 Playoff Edition
NHL
NHL Players Without a Stanley Cup Ring: The 2026 Playoff Edition
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
3 days ago