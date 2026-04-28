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Connor McDavid News: Expected to play in Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

McDavid (ankle) is slated to be in the lineup in Game 5 versus the Ducks on Tuesday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

McDavid was bothered by an ankle injury sustained in Game 4, but it's no surprise he'll gut it out to try to help the Oilers stave off elimination. Expect the superstar center to take on his usual heavy minutes in a top-line role and on the first power-play unit. He has earned a goal and three assists over four contests in this first-round series.

Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
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