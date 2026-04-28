Connor McDavid News: Expected to play in Game 5
McDavid (ankle) is slated to be in the lineup in Game 5 versus the Ducks on Tuesday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.
McDavid was bothered by an ankle injury sustained in Game 4, but it's no surprise he'll gut it out to try to help the Oilers stave off elimination. Expect the superstar center to take on his usual heavy minutes in a top-line role and on the first power-play unit. He has earned a goal and three assists over four contests in this first-round series.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor McDavid See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, April 262 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 244 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 244 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 226 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, April 226 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor McDavid See More