Connor McDavid News: Extends point streak in defeat

McDavid collected a pair of power-play assists in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.

McDavid set up Leon Draisaitl's 25th and 26th goals of the season. McDavid's point streak is at 11 games, and he's generated a multi-point effort in six of those contests. The generational talent has been held off the scoresheet on just one occasion over his last 17 games. The three-time Hart Trophy winner is up to 15 goals, 37 assists and a plus-9 rating through 33 appearances this season.