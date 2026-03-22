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Connor McDavid News: Finds twine in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

McDavid scored a goal on four shots, blocked two shots, added four PIM and went minus-3 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.

McDavid had gone three games without a goal prior to Saturday. The 29-year-old superstar is up to 38 goals, 116 points, 257 shots on net and a plus-8 rating over 71 appearances this season. With Nikita Kucherov putting up four points in this game, McDavid is now in second in the NHL in points. It's the first time he hasn't been leading the league since Jan. 23.

Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
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