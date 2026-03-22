Connor McDavid News: Finds twine in loss
McDavid scored a goal on four shots, blocked two shots, added four PIM and went minus-3 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.
McDavid had gone three games without a goal prior to Saturday. The 29-year-old superstar is up to 38 goals, 116 points, 257 shots on net and a plus-8 rating over 71 appearances this season. With Nikita Kucherov putting up four points in this game, McDavid is now in second in the NHL in points. It's the first time he hasn't been leading the league since Jan. 23.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor McDavid See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 193 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 175 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch7 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 139 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor McDavid See More