Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Connor McDavid headshot

Connor McDavid News: First goal in eight games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 8:53pm

McDavid scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Boston.

McDavid was sent in on a breakaway and made a couple of quick moves before snapping it on his forehand past Jeremy Swayman. It was his first goal in eight games and his first point in three. McDavid currently sits sixth in league scoring with 55 points (16 goals, 39 assists) in 37 games. His 1.49 P/GP is third in the NHL behind Nathan MacKinnon (1.61) and Nikita Kucherov (1.56).

Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now