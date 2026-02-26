Connor McDavid headshot

Connor McDavid News: First to 100 points this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

McDavid scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Kings.

McDavid scored in the second period and set up Leon Draisaitl's goal early in the third. This effort made McDavid the first player to reach the 100-point mark in the NHL this season, doing so in a mere 60 contests with 35 goals and 65 helpers. He's earned 40 of his points with the man advantage while adding 225 shots on net and a plus-13 rating. This matches his point total from 67 regular-season games a year ago. McDavid's on pace to push for the 130-point mark for the third time in four years, though his career high of 153 points from 2022-23 is likely to be out of reach.

Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
