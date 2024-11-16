Fantasy Hockey
Connor McDavid headshot

Connor McDavid News: Four-game, 11-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

McDavid scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto on Saturday.

The goal came on the power play. McDavid, who grew up in Richmond Hill, about 40 minutes north of Scotiabank Arena, has 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) in 24 games against the Maple Leafs. He's riding a four-game, 11-point streak that includes a goal in each game. McDavid has 24 shots in those four games,

Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
