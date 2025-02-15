Fantasy Hockey
Connor McDavid headshot

Connor McDavid News: Goal but game not in sync

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

McDavid scored Canada's lone goal in a 3-1 loss to the United States on Saturday at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal.

McDavid broke into the zone fast, stepped wide and protected the puck from Charlie McAvoy, and then the lifted a backhand over Connor Hellebuyck's glove from the right side. It was a nice goal, and it earned him the game's third star. But McDavid had a frustrating game. He was hammered twice on big hits from McAvoy, and he struggled to get in sync with any wingers. There will be some line changes for Monday's game against Finland -- Canada needs to get this guy going.

