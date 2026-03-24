Connor McDavid News: Hits two milestones in win
McDavid scored twice on four shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Mammoth.
McDavid's first goal was the 400th of his career, and his second, the empty-netter to seal the win, was his 1,200th regular-season point. This was just his 784th regular-season contest, making him the third-fastest player to reach 1,200 points behind Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux. March has been good to McDavid, who has five goals and 10 helpers over 11 contests this month. He's at 40 tallies -- a mark he's reached in five of his 11 seasons -- with 78 assists, 261 shots on net, 36 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 72 appearances.
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