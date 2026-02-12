Connor McDavid headshot

Connor McDavid News: Leads Canada to big win Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

McDavid collected three assists, one on the power play, in Canada's 5-0 win over Czechia in Olympic round-robin play Thursday.

The Oilers superstar helped set up Macklin Celebrini for the game's opening goal late in the first period before adding two more assists in the third on tallies by Nathan MacKinnon and Nick Suzuki. McDavid also fired a team-high six shots on net, and he'll be one of the keys to Canada's offense as they look to live up to their billing as one of the tournament favorites.

Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor McDavid See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor McDavid See More
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
9 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
11 days ago
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
NHL
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
Author Image
Jan Levine
16 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Corey Abbott
17 days ago