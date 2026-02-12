Connor McDavid News: Leads Canada to big win Thursday

McDavid collected three assists, one on the power play, in Canada's 5-0 win over Czechia in Olympic round-robin play Thursday.

The Oilers superstar helped set up Macklin Celebrini for the game's opening goal late in the first period before adding two more assists in the third on tallies by Nathan MacKinnon and Nick Suzuki. McDavid also fired a team-high six shots on net, and he'll be one of the keys to Canada's offense as they look to live up to their billing as one of the tournament favorites.