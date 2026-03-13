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Connor McDavid News: Lights lamp Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

McDavid scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.

McDavid saw an eight-game, 15-point streak snapped in Dallas on Thursday. He put the Oilers up 2-0 with his tally midway through the third period Friday, but it ultimately wasn't enough. The superstar center is still leading the NHL with 111 points (37 goals, 74 assists) while adding 245 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 67 outings. McDavid is in position to challenge for 130-plus points given his pace this season.

Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
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