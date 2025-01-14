Connor McDavid News: Nets lone goal in win Monday

McDavid scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Monday's 1-0 win over the Kings.

McDavid has just two goals over his last 11 games, but he's added 12 assists and 28 shots on net in that span. His tally late in the second period Monday was all the Oilers needed to get the win over a division rival. For the season, the 28-year-old superstar has 17 tallies, 42 helpers, 124 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-11 rating through 40 contests.