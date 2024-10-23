Connor McDavid News: Nets two goals Tuesday

McDavid scored two goals, including one in the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

McDavid went pointless in the first game of the season, a 6-0 defeat against the Jets, but he's cracked the scoresheet in his six appearances since then, racking up three goals, five assists, 21 shots and seven hits over that stretch. This was his first multi-goal effort of the season, and the star center will try to extend his point streak to seven games at home against the Penguins on Friday.