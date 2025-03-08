Connor McDavid News: One of each in win

McDavid scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Stars.

McDavid set up the first of Zach Hyman's goals in the first period. In the second, McDavid got set loose on a one-on-one situation, and he danced through Ilya Lyubushkin before backhanding in the Oilers' fourth goal of the game. This performance extended his point streak to seven games (two goals, eight assists). The superstar is up to 24 tallies, 81 points, 177 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-3 rating across 57 appearances this season.