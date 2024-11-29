Connor McDavid News: One of each on power play

McDavid scored a goal on six shots, added an assist and went minus-3 in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Utah.

McDavid wasn't great at 5-on-5 in Friday's game, but he picked up a pair of power-play points in the second period. The 27-year-old is on a four-game point streak, notching five goals and four helpers in that span. For the season, he has 12 tallies, 30 points, 75 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 20 appearances. It's not unusual to see the superstar exceed 1.5 points per game -- his scoring pace so far is sustainable and could even improve given he had a slow start.