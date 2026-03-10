Connor McDavid headshot

Connor McDavid News: Pair of points in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

McDavid scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Both points came on the power play. McDavid has two goals and 13 assists during his eight-game point streak, with six of those efforts including multiple points. The 29-year-old superstar is up to 36 tallies, 110 points (45 on the power play), 240 shots on net and a plus-13 rating across 65 appearances this season.

Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
